BYU Point Guard Egor Demin Declares for the NBA Draft
On Tuesday, BYU point guard Egor Demin announced his plans to enter the 2025 NBA Draft. Demin, who came to BYU with the expectation that he would play only one season, is a projected first round draft pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
In his lone season at BYU, Demin helped BYU get to its first Sweet 16 since 2011 and just the third Sweet 16 in program history. Demin got better and better as the season progressed and he played his best basketball of the season in the NCAA tournament. Against Alabama in the Sweet 16, Demin had 15 points and 7 assists. Demin put a lot of pressure on the Alabama defense when he attacked the rim. By the end of the season, he averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Demin will likely become the first BYU player to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since Jimmer Fredette. Demin has great upside as a passer in the NBA. His 6'9 frame allows him to make passes that most point guards can't. However, he will need to improve as a shooter to stick in the league. There were signs that Demin could become a knockdown shooter throughout the season but he struggled with consistency.
Without Demin on the roster next season, all eyes will be on the point guard position in the transfer portal. BYU needs to find not only a starter from the transfer portal, but a backup as well.