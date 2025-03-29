BYU Star Richie Saunders Was One of the Most Productive Players in the NCAA Tournament
The BYU basketball season came to an end on Thursday when Alabama eliminated BYU in the Sweet 16. The Cougars exceeded expectations in year one under Kevin Young, winning two games in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
During BYU's run, Richie Saunders put together some of the best tournament performances in BYU history. Saunders averaged 22 points per game in three tournament games. According to CBB Analytics, that was tied for third most in the nation. Saunders was just a few points behind Arizona star Caleb Love, Alabama star Mark Sears, and he was tied with Tennesee star Chaz Lanier.
Among players in the top 15, Saunders was the most efficient. His 42% from three was in the 92nd percentile and his 67% from inside the three-point line was in the 98th percentile.
Saunders has one more year of eligibility remaining. Should he decide to return to BYU for one more season instead of turning pro, Saunders would position BYU for one of its most anticipated seasons ever. The Cougars would return some key pieces from a team that went to the Sweet 16, and they would welcome in a future top NBA Draft pick in AJ Dybansta.