BYU Transfer Kanon Catchings Commits to Georgia
BYU transfer Kanon Catchings is heading to the SEC. On Sunday, Catchings committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. In his one season at BYU, Catchings averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at Georgia.
Catchings experienced ups and downs in his lone season in Provo. He started the season in the starting lineup. Inconsistent shooting and defense led to a bench role, as Kevin Young inserted veteran Mawot Mag replaced Catchings in the starting lineup.
When Catchings was hitting shots, he provided a major boost to BYU in some of their biggest wins this season. Against Baylor, Catchings was a perfect 8/8 from the field and a perfect 4/4 from three. He had 23 points in 25 minutes.
Against Arizona, Catchings had 14 points in BYU's 96-95 win over Alabama. He also scored in double figures on the road at West Virginia - the win that turned BYU's season around.
By the end of the season, however, Catchings had fallen almost completely out of the rotation. He had nine total minutes in BYU's three games in the NCAA Tournament.
BYU moved quickly to replace Catchings. The Cougars picked up a commitment from Washington transfer Dominique Diomande.