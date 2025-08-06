Coveted JUCO Guard KJ Perry Reportedly to Take BYU Official Visit
After putting together the best recruiting class in program history in 2025, the BYU basketball program is looking to build its 2026 recruiting class. Coveted JUCO guard KJ Perry will take an official visit to BYU in September, according to a report from Brandon Jenkins . Perry, who will also take official visits to USC and SMU, averaged 17.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.5 assists per game last season. He picked up an offer from BYU after a standout performance at the King of Kings tournament.
Perry's recruiting profile has grown over the last few months. He has picked up competing offers from the likes of NC State, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Cincinnati, UNLV, Cal, and TCU among others.
Perry is an explosive athlete that does most of his damage off the dribble. He is lethal in transition and he prefers to attack the rim. He also has a capable jumper. You can check out a few of his highlights below.