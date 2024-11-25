Don't Miss These Three Games For BYU Basketball and Football During Thanksgiving Week
Tis the season for giving thanks, but let's be real - you can't have the holidays without BYU sports. With big games coming up for both BYU football and basketball, here's how you can get your fill (pun intended) of the Cougars for three days straight during the Thanksgiving break.
Thursday, November 28th: BYU Basketball vs #23 Ole Miss
BYU Hoops will tip off their first of two games in the Rady Children's Invitational at 3:30pm MST on Thursday, televised on Fox Sports. This game will be the Cougars' first real test of the season, coming against an Ole Miss squad that is playing great basketball right now. Ole Miss re-entered the AP top 25 this week at #23, with BYU essentially at #26 having received the most votes of any team outside the top 25.
I was hoping both teams would be ranked coming into this game, but BYU's relatively easy non-conference schedule so far combined with a lack of movement above them in the rankings means we'll have to wait at least another week.
Friday, November 29th: BYU Basketball vs #13 Purdue OR NC State
Depending on whether BYU wins or loses in game one, this game will be for third place or for the tournament championship. The third place game will be played at 1:30pm MST and the championship will tip off at 4pm MST.
Best case scenario: BYU beats Purdue in the championship game. How's that for Thanksgiving leftovers?
Saturday, November 30th: BYU Football vs Houston
To cap off the week, the Cougars take on Houston at home in the final game of the regular season. This game has huge implications for BYU's chances to reach the Big 12 title game in Arlington. To get there, BYU needs to beat Houston, and a couple of other Big 12 teams need to lose (*cough cough* Arizona State and Iowa State).
Watch BYU vs Houston on Saturday, Nov. 30th at 8:15pm MST. Televised nationally on ESPN.