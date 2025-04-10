Former BYU Point Guard Dallin Hall Commits to Virginia
On Wednesday, former BYU point guard Dallin Hall announced his commitment to Virginia.
Hall, who played the last three years at BYU, was a backup point guard for BYU last season after starting the season prior.
Hall played in 32 games for BYU last season, averaging 6.8 points per game and shooting 40.2% from the field. Over the course of his BYU career, Hall played in 100 games and started 61 games. He played his best basketball as a sophomore when he averaged 9.0 points and 5.1 assists per game.
Hall entered the transfer portal one year ago after Mark Pope left for Kentucky. After BYU hired Kevin Young, Hall opted to return to Provo for his junior season. Hall left BYU for good following BYU's run to the Sweet 16. He will spend his final year of college basketball in Virginia being coached by Ryan Odom.
Odom had a chance to see Dallin Hall up close. He was the coach of VCU and was eliminated by BYU in the NCAA Tournament.
For BYU, the point guard position is one to watch. Egor Demin declared for the NBA Draft earlier this week. Freshman Elijah Crawford, another point guard, entered the transfer portal last week. That leaves BYU with no point guards on the roster for next season. The Cougars will need to add two point guards at minimum to the roster.
BYU has been linked to Baylor point guard transfer Robert Wright. Wright is one of the top available players in the portal. He would be a huge addition for BYU if they can land the former top-30 recruit.