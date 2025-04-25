Former BYU Point Guard Elijah Crawford Commits to UIC
Former BYU point guard Elijah Crawford has made his transfer decision. Crawford committed to the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) on Friday. Crawford, a former four-star recruit, spent just one season at BYU. In his lone season at BYU, Crawford did not have a spot in the rotation.
Crawford averaged 5.2 minutes per game, primarily in garbage time. Crawford averaged 1.2 points, 0.7 assists, and 0.2 rebounds per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. He came to BYU after signing with Stanford. Crawford followed BYU assistant Brandon Dunson, his primary recruiter when Dunson was on the staff at Stanford, to BYU.
Crawford, a New Hampshire native, is a true point guard that can create his own shot and score at all three levels. During his original recruitment, he picked up competing offers from Georgia, Xavier, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UCF, and Boston College.
Crawford will be able to play a big role at UIC.