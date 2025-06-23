Four-Star Guard Austin Goosby to Take BYU Basketball Official Visit
A top basketball recruit in the 2026 class will take an official visit to BYU, according to a report from 247Sports. Austin Goosby will officially visit Kevin Young and BYU basketball in September. He is also scheduled to take official visits to SMU, UCLA, Miami, Texas, Baylor, Duke, and Arizona State.
Goosby is a top 30 recruit in the country per 247Sports, and a consensus top 35 recruit nationally. Goosby is one of BYU's top targets in the 2026 recruiting class.
