Four-Star Wing Dean Rueckert Commits to BYU Basketball
The BYU basketball program has added its first commitment of the 2026 recruiting class. On Monday evening, four-star wing Dean Rueckert committed to the Cougars over finalists Clemson, Utah, Stanford and Washington. Rueckert also picked up competing offers from TCU, Cal, UNLV, Washington State,
Rueckert, listed at 6'8, preps just down the road from the Marriott Center. at Timpview High School. He also plays for the Utah Prospects. He is a top-70 prospect nationally according to 247Sports. Rueckert has been the priority target of the 2026 class over the last year for Kevin Young and his staff - BYU landed him shortly after he took an official visit to BYU at the end of July.
Rueckert is a lethal shooter, especially when he's got oped catch-and-shoot looks. He is also capable of attacking the rim and his length causes problems for opposing shooters on defense. Rueckert has the potential to be a starting-caliber player at BYU.
Rueckert is just the latest high-level recruit to commit to Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program.