Four-Star Wing Dean Rueckert Commits to BYU Basketball

Scouting Dean Rueckert:



▪️Shooter with wing size (6’8 in shoes)

▪️Extreme gravity (46% open C+S 3s)

▪️Deep range + movement 3s

▪️Fluid handler, crafty fakes & in lane

▪️Underrated bounce off 2 + sneaky right foot leaper pic.twitter.com/yVtXIZkEYM