How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Florida A&M
On Friday night, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program will wrap up the non-conference slate with a home game against Florida A&M. The Cougars are 8-2 and have played one of the easiest non-conference schedules in the country (345th most difficult according to KenPom), while Florida A&M is 3-6 and has played one of the most difficult (2nd most difficult according to KenPom). Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.
This game is only available to stream on ESPN+. ESPN+ requires a separate subscription from cable.
Time: 7 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPN+
Radio: BYU Radio, KSL Radio 102.7 AM/1160 AM
Game Information
BYU (8-2)
Florida A&M (3-6)
Marriott Center
By the Numbers
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU-Florida A&M. KenPom gives BYU a 99% chance to win with an expected final score of 87-60.