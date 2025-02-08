How to Watch BYU Basketball at Cincinnati
On Saturday afternoon, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program take on Cincinnati. This game is the first in a two-game road stand for BYU.
Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.
Time: 4:00 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPN2
Radio: BYU Radio, KSL Radio 102.7 FM & 1160 AM
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Cincinnati. KenPom expects a close game. KenPom gives BYU a 49% chance to win with an expected final score of 69-68.
ESPN BPI is less optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game compared to KenPom. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 46% chance to beat Cincinnati.
The last time these two teams met, BYU dominated the game thanks to the three-point line. BYU shot 15/24 from three and outscored Cincinnati by 30 points from deep. Cincinnati is one of the better defenses in the country, so surely the Bearcats will have adjustments in place for Saturday afternoon.
The Bearcats are coming off one of their best offensive performances of the season against UCF. The Bearcats scored 93 points in a 93-83 win.
The first team to 65 will probably win this game.