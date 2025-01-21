How to Watch BYU Basketball at Colorado
On Tuesday evening, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program will be looking for their first road win of the season at Colorado. The Buffaloes, meanwhile, will be looking for their first win in conference play.
BYU-Colorado is a late-night tip. The game tips off at 9 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on ESPNU. Below is all the information you need to either watch or listen to the game.
Time: 9:00 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPNU
Radio: BYU Radio, KSL Radio 102.7 FM & 1160 AM
Game Information
BYU (11-6) at Colorado (9-8)
CU Events Center
Boulder, Colorado
By the Numbers
Even though Colorado is 0-6, they have been competitive in league games this season. All six of their losses have been by 10 points or less.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU at Colorado. KenPom gives BYU a 56% chance to win with an expected final score of 73-71.
ESPN BPI is much more optimistic about BYU's chances to win its first road game of the season. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 68% chance to beat Colorado.
Winning this game might come down to winning BYU's ability to win its first close game of the season. With the loss to Utah, BYU moved to 0-4 in overtime games and games decided by five points or less.