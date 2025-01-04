How to Watch BYU Basketball at No. 14 Houston
On Saturday, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program take on no. 14 Houston in Big 12 play. The game at Houston represents an opportunity for BYU to notch its first signature win of the Kevin Young era, and also the first true road win of the season. Below is all the information you will need to watch, listen, or stream the game.
How to Watch BYU Basketball at Houston
This game will only be available on ESPN+. ESPN+ is a streaming platform that requires a separate subscription.
Time: 12:00 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPN+
Radio: BYU Radio, KSL Radio 102.7 FM & 1160 AM
Game Information
BYU (10-2) at Houston (9-3)
Fertitta Center
Houston, Texas
By the Numbers
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU at Houston. KenPom gives BYU a 16% chance to beat Houston with an expected final score of 73-62.
KenPom is more optimistic about BYU's chances than ESPN BPI. BPI gives BYU just a 13% to beat Houston.
The matchup to watch in this game will be BYU's offense against Houston's defense. Houston currently ranks first nationally in adjusted efficiency defense. BYU ranks 27 nationally in offensive efficiency. The Cougars will need to make threes and create second-chance opportunities to win this game.
If there is one weakness BYU can exploit, it is Houston's propensity to give up offensive rebounds. Houston ranks 160th in offensive rebound percentage allowed. BYU has been one of the best offensive rebounding team in the country, grabbing offensive rebounds on 38% of misses.