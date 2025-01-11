How to Watch BYU Basketball at TCU
On Saturday, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program will look to win their first road game of the season at TCU. The game against the Horned Frogs represents a critical opportunity for BYU to get back in the win column and back on the path towards the NCAA Tournament. The game tips off at 12 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Time: 12:00 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPN2
Listen: BYU Radio | KSL Radio 102.7 AM 1160 AM (Utah)
KenPom Prediction
KenPom, the industry lead in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU at TCU. KenPom gives BYU a 49% chance to win with an expected final score of 71-70.
Like Tuesday night's matchup against Texas Tech, this game is expected to be a tossup. To win tossup games, especially on the road, BYU needs players to make critical plays in critical moments down the stretch. Texas Tech leaned on star forward Darrion Williams in the closing minutes of that game, and BYU didn't have a counter-punch.
Whether it's a veteran like Richie Saunders or Dallin Hall, or a newcomer like Egor Demin or Kanon Catchings, somone needs to emerge from BYU's roster as a closer.
Last year, that player was Jaxson Robinson. Robinson made multiple game-sealing field goals in conference play. This year, nobody has emerged in that role just yet. That will be a critical storyline to follow as BYU starts a stretch of games that, on paper, look very winnable.