How to Watch BYU Basketball at West Virginia
On Tuesday evening, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program take on West Virginia. BYU will be looking to end a two-game losing streak and get safely back into the NCAA Tournament field.
Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.
Time: 5:00 PM Mountain Time
Channel: CBS Sports Network
Radio: BYU Radio, KSL Radio 102.7 FM & 1160 AM
Game Information
By The Numbers
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs West Virginia. KenPom expects a close game. KenPom gives BYU a 37% chance to win with an expected final score of 70-67.
ESPN BPI is more optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game compared to KenPom. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 46% chance to beat the Mountaineers.
The matchup to watch in this game will be the BYU offense against the West Virginia offense. BYU ranks 17th in offensive efficiency according to KenPom, and WVU ranks 17th in defensive efficiency per KenPom.
The Mountaineers defend the three-point line better than just about any team in the country. They rank 8th nationally, allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 29%. If BYU is going to pull off the upset in this game, they will need point guards Egor Demin and Dallin Hall to create off the dribble and get to the rim.