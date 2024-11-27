How to Watch BYU Basketball vs #23 Ole Miss in Game One of the Rady Children's Invitational
BYU hoops will tip off their first of two games in the Rady Children's Invitational at 3:30pm MST on Thursday, Thanksgiving day, televised on FS1.
This game will be the Cougars' first real test of the season, coming against an Ole Miss squad that is playing great basketball right now. Ole Miss re-entered the AP top 25 this week at #23, with BYU essentially at #26 having received the most votes of any team outside the top 25.
Both teams hoped to be ranked coming into this game, but BYU's relatively easy non-conference schedule so far, combined with a lack of movement above them in the rankings, means they'll have to wait at least another week before being ranked.
If the Cougars can control the tempo of this game and get multiple players involved early, it should be another tally in the win column. If BYU wins, it will advance to the championship game against the winner of NC State vs Purdue. A loss against Ole Miss will have the Cougars playing for third place against the loser of that game.