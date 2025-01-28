How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Baylor in Critical Conference Matchup
On Tuesday evening, the BYU basketball program will host the Baylor Bears in a critical conference matchup. BYU and Baylor are neck-and-neck in the conference standings, and BYU is desperate to add to its March Madness resume. A win over Baylor would give BYU its first Quad One win of the season. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Baylor
Time: 7:00 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPN2
Radio: BYU Radio, KSL Radio 102.7 FM & 1160 AM
Game Information
BYU (13-6) vs Baylor (13-6)
Marriott Center
Provo, Utah
By the Numbers
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Baylor. KenPom gives BYU a 60% chance to win with an expected final score of 74-71.
ESPN BPI is less optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game than KenPom. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 54% chance to beat Baylor.
Winning this game might come down to winning BYU's ability to win its first close game of the season. With the loss to Utah last week, BYU moved to 0-4 in overtime games and games decided by five points or less.
Losing close games has been the headline of BYU's season thus far. When BYU has won, they've won big. Every single win has come by double digits.
BYU needs to learn how to win a close game sooner rather than later. They might have their chance to do just that on Tuesday night against Baylor.