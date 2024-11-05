How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Central Arkansas in Kevin Young Debut
The Kevin Young era is officially underway. On Tuesday night, the Cougars tipoff the 2024-2025 season with a home game against Central Arkansas. The game will tipoff at 7 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The game will be available to watch on streaming only. ESPN+ requires a subscription that is separate from cable. That is where BYU-Central Arkansas will be broadcast.
BYU's own Dave McCann and Blaine Fowler will be on the call. They will be joined by BYU legend and former Naismith Player of the Year Jimmer Fredette with Spencer Linton as the sideline reporter.
This will be the first chance for BYU fans to watch a new era of BYU basketball led by former NBA assistant coach Kevin Young. The Cougars will feature a long list of newcomers, including transfers Keba Keita, Mawot Mag and highly-touted true freshmen Egor Demin, Kanon Catchings, and Elijah Crawford.
BYU vs Central Arkansas is the first of five home games that BYU will have to start the 2024-2025 season. Their first real test will come at the end of this month in the Rady Children's Invitational. BYU will face Ole Miss in the first round of that tournament and will face either Purdue or NC State in the second round.