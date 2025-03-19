How to Watch BYU Basketball vs VCU in the NCAA Tournament
March Madness is back. On Thursday, 6-seed BYU will take on 11-seed VCU for a chance to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will tipoff at 2:05 Mountain Time and will be played in Denver, Colorado. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs VCU
Time: 2:05 Mountain Time
Channel: TNT
Radio: KSL Newsradio
BYU vs VCU By the Numbers
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs VCU. KenPom gives BYU a 54% chance to win with an expected final score of 74-73.
VCU is a top-30 team in the country per KenPom. The Rams rank 30th in KenPom and BYU ranks 24th.
This game will feature strength on strength. BYU's offense ranks 11th nationally in offensive efficiency and VCU ranks 23rd in national defensive efficiency.
BYU should have an advantage in this game on the offensive glass. VCU allows an offensive rebound on 30% of misses which ranks 199th in the country. BYU ranks 77th nationally in offensive rebound percentage, grabbing offensive rebounds on 33% of misses.
BYU will need to do two things to win this game: limit turnovers and make open threes. If there is one area where VCU isn't as dominant on defense, it is defending the three-point line. When BYU gets open looks from three, they need to convert. On defense, VCU is one of the most disruptive defenses in terms of creating turnovers. VCU ranks 31st in turnovers forced.