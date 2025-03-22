How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament
The BYU basketball team is looking to make the Sweet 16 for just the second time since 1981. On Saturday, 6-seed BYU will take on 3-seed Wisconsin for a spot in the Sweet 16. The game will tipoff at 5:45 Mountain Time and will be played in Denver, Colorado. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Wisconsin
Time: 5:45 Mountain Time
Channel: CBS
Radio: KSL Newsradio
BYU vs Wisconsin By the Numbers
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU-Wisconsin. KenPom gives BYU a 41% chance to win with an expected final score of 78-76 in favor of the Badgers.
There will be a lot of three-point attempts in this game. Wisconsin shoots 47.9% of its shots from three which ranks 19th nationally. BYU shoots 48.3% of its shots from deep as well, good enough for 15th nationally. Both defenses struggle to prevent threes, so the team that makes the most threes will probably win the game.
Wisconsin is ranked no. 13 nationally in the KenPom rankings, so, on paper, there are not a lot of weaknesses that BYU can attack. However, the Badgers struggle a little bit with physical bigs in the paint and that's where BYU could have an advantage. Wisconsin is one of the worst defenses in the country at blocking shots and they get their shots blocked 10.6% of the time. Keba Keita could be the x-factor in this game.