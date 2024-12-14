Cougs Daily

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Wyoming

Casey Lundquist

Dec 3, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dribbles against the Providence Friars during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dribbles against the Providence Friars during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program will travel up the I-15 to take on the Wyoming Cowboys at the Delta Center. The game will tipoff at 7 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Below is all the information you need to watch or listen to the game.

This game will be streamed on ESPN+. ESPN+ is not available on cable and requires a separate subscription.

Channel: ESPN+
Radio: BYU Radio | KSL Radio 102.7 FM & 1160 AM
Time: 7 PM Mountain Time

Game Information

BYU (7-2) vs Wyoming (5-4)
Delta Center
Salt Lake City, Utah

This game was originally scheduled to be played in Laramie. Instead, the 2024 game was moved to Salt Lake City and BYU will make a trip to Wyoming next season.

KenPom Prediction

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU-Wyoming. KenPom gives BYU a 90% chance to win with an expected final score of 80-66.

BYU is currently ranked 44th in Kenpom while Wyoming is ranked 193rd.

