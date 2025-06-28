How to Watch BYU Freshman AJ Dybansta in U19 World Cup
BYU freshman AJ Dyansta will lead the USA U19 team in the World Cup beginning on Saturday. The five-star prospect has impressed in practice sessions with the U19 team, and now he will have a chance to lead the Americans in the U19 World Cup.
Team USA will take on Australia on Saturday in a game that will tipoff at 9:15 AM Mountain Time. The game can be viewed here: link to watch Dybansta and Team USA.
Below is the full group stage schedule for Dybansta and Team USA.
- Saturday, June 28: USA vs Australia (9:45 AM Mountain Time)
- Sunday, June 29: USA vs France (12:00 PM Mountain Time)
- Tuesday, July 1: USA vs Cameroon (9:45 AM Mountain Time)
