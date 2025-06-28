Cougs Daily

How to Watch BYU Freshman AJ Dybansta in U19 World Cup

Casey Lundquist

BYU freshman AJ Dybansta attempts poster dunk in Summer practice
BYU freshman AJ Dybansta attempts poster dunk in Summer practice / BYU Photo
BYU freshman AJ Dyansta will lead the USA U19 team in the World Cup beginning on Saturday. The five-star prospect has impressed in practice sessions with the U19 team, and now he will have a chance to lead the Americans in the U19 World Cup.

Team USA will take on Australia on Saturday in a game that will tipoff at 9:15 AM Mountain Time. The game can be viewed here: link to watch Dybansta and Team USA.

Below is the full group stage schedule for Dybansta and Team USA.

  • Saturday, June 28: USA vs Australia (9:45 AM Mountain Time)
  • Sunday, June 29: USA vs France (12:00 PM Mountain Time)
  • Tuesday, July 1: USA vs Cameroon (9:45 AM Mountain Time)
