How to Watch BYU Freshman AJ Dybansta in U19 World Cup Against France
On Saturday, BYU freshman AJ Dyansta led the USA U19 team to a win over Australia in the World Cup. The five-star prospect struggled in the first half scoring just two points. He responded by scoring 16 points in the second half. He led team USA with 18 points. He also added 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Team USA moves on to the second game of group play on Sunday against France. Team USA will take on France on Sunday in a game that will tipoff at 12:00 PM Mountain Time.
The game can be viewed here: link to watch Dybansta and Team USA.
Below is the full group stage schedule for Dybansta and Team USA.
- Sunday, June 29: USA vs France (12:00 PM Mountain Time)
- Tuesday, July 1: USA vs Cameroon (9:45 AM Mountain Time)
