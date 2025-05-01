Idaho Transfer Tyler Mrus Commits to BYU Basketball
BYU basketball continues to build its roster for the 2025-2026 season. On Thursday, Idaho transfer Tyler Mrus committed to the Cougars. Mrus, averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season. Listed at 6'7, Mrus is an ideal fit for this BYU basketball team. He shot 38.0% from three last season.
He will have the ability to come off the bench and providing a shooting spark for Kevin Young. Given the talent around him, Mrus could get a lot of open looks from three. When he got open looks last season, he was really efficient. He made 73 threes last season.
Mrus played against BYU last season in the Marriott Center. In that game, he scored 17 points and shot 4/8 from the three point line. BYU needed to add more three-point shooting to the upcoming roster and Mrus fits that description.
With Mrus on board, the BYU basketball roster is coming into focus. The biggest remaining need for BYU is another sure ball handler that can provide backup point guard minutes. Dawson Baker could fill that role in a pinch, but ball handling and beating pressure is not Baker's strength.
The Cougars could go into the next season as a preseason top 10 team. The hype surrounding the program will be at an all-time high heading into next season.