It Doesn't Get Much Better than the BYU Basketball Home Schedule
The Big 12 released the 2024-2025 conference basketball schedule last month. In the new Big 12 conference format, BYU is scheduled to host 10 conference peers in the Marriott Center. The Big 12 conference schedule will feature 20 total games instead of the 18 games the league has historically played. Every Big 12 team will play each other at least once. There will be five teams that BYU will only play at home, there will be five teams that BYU will only play on the road, and there will be five teams that BYU will play twice. The conference schedule will tipoff one week earlier than last year and there will be no bye weeks. On paper, it doesn't get much better than the BYU basketball home schedule in 2024-2025.
BYU will face Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech at home only. Then they will play two games (one home, one away) against Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Utah, and West Virginia.
Imagine telling a BYU fan in 2020 that BYU's conference basketball home schedule would include Kansas, Kansas State, Arizona, West Virginia, and Utah. It's hard to believe how much has changed due to conference realignment, but for basketball, BYU ended up in the best conference in America.
The only thing that is missing is a marquee non-conference game. As of this writing, BYU's non-conference home schedule includes the likes of Central Arkansas, Idaho, and FAMU. Even if the Cougars don't get a big name to come to the Marriott Center in November or December, there will be plenty of big names in January and February.
Combining BYU's home schedule with the hype around the program thanks to Kevin Young, this will probably be the most anticipated BYU basketball season since Jimmer Fredette was going into his senior season.