Joe Lunardi Projects BYU Basketball as 3-Seed in Way-Too-Early Bracketology
The upcoming basketball season will be the most anticipated season in BYU basketball history. Multiple national outlets have the Cougars in the preseason top 10. Many outlets are high on BYU because they are bringing in elite talents like AJ Dybansta, Rob Wright, and others. However, it is the returning production that could take BYU to its best two-year run in program history.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi released a way-too-early bracketology. Lunardi has BYU as a 3-seed facing 14-seed South Dakota State in the first round. The winner would advance to the second round to take on the winner of Kansas-San Diego State.
In total, there are eight Big 12 teams in Lunardi's projected field of 68 including four top-three seeds. Here are the teams and their projected seeds.
- Houston - #1
- Arizona - #3
- Iowa State -#3
- BYU - #3
- Kansas - #6
- Texas Tech - #6
- Cincinnati - #8
- Baylor - #9
BYU has never reached the Final Four. The deepest NCAA Tournament came in the 1980's when Danny Ainge led the Cougars to the Elite Eight.
The Cougars have only been to the Sweet 16 twice since then, with one of those runs coming last season. If BYU advances to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament again, it would be the first time in program history that BYU has made two deep runs in consecutive seasons.