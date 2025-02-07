KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball at Cincinnati
On Saturday afternoon, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball team hit the road to take on Cincinnati. BYU and Cincinnati played each other a few weeks ago, with the Cougars dominating the Bearcats in Provo 80-52. BYU will be looking to get back to their winning ways after suffering a loss to Arizona on Tuesday. Prior to that game, BYU had won four consecutive games.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Cincinnati. KenPom expects a close game. KenPom gives BYU a 49% chance to win with an expected final score of 69-68.
ESPN BPI is less optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game compared to KenPom. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 46% chance to beat Cincinnati.
The last time these two teams met, BYU dominated the game thanks to the three-point line. BYU shot 15/24 from three and outscored Cincinnati by 30 points from deep. Cincinnati is one of the better defenses in the country, so surely the Bearcats will have adjustments in place for Saturday afternoon.
The Bearcats are coming off one of their best offensive performances of the season against UCF. The Bearcats scored 93 points in a 93-83 win.
The Cougars and the Bearcats tip off at 4 PM Mountain Time.