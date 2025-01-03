KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball at No. 14 Houston
On Saturday, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program have an opportunity to get their first statement win of the season. BYU will travel to Houston to take on the no. 14 Houston Cougars in Big 12 play. This will be the first time BYU has played at Houston in Big 12 play.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU at Houston. KenPom gives BYU a 16% chance to beat Houston with an expected final score of 73-62.
KenPom is more optimistic about BYU's chances than ESPN BPI. BPI gives BYU just a 13% to beat Houston.
The matchup to watch in this game will be BYU's offense against Houston's defense. Houston currently ranks first nationally in adjusted efficiency defense. BYU ranks 27 nationally in offensive efficiency. The Cougars will need to make threes and create second-chance opportunities to win this game.
If there is one weakness BYU can exploit, it is Houston's propensity to give up offensive rebounds. Houston ranks 160th in offensive rebound percentage allowed. BYU has been one of the best offensive rebounding team in the country, grabbing offensive rebounds on 38% of misses.
Both of these teams are 1-0 in conference play and looking to take an unblemished conference record going into next week.