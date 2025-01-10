KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball at TCU
On Tuesday night, BYU battled Texas Tech in a critical game in conference play. The Cougars fell short in the final minutes, as a strong close by the Red Raiders ended BYU's double-digit home winning streak. On Saturday, BYU will look to bounce back on the road at TCU. BYU has only played two true road games this season and they haven't played well in blowout losses to Providence and Houston. BYU and Kevin Young will look to reverse that trend on Saturday against the Horned Frogs.
KenPom, the industry lead in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU at TCU. KenPom gives BYU a 49% chance to win with an expected final score of 71-70.
Like Tuesday night's matchup against Texas Tech, this game is expected to be a tossup. To win tossup games, especially on the road, BYU needs players to make critical plays in critical moments down the stretch. Texas Tech leaned on star forward Darrion Williams in the closing minutes of that game, and BYU didn't have a counter-punch.
Whether it's a veteran like Richie Saunders or Dallin Hall, or a newcomer like Egor Demin or Kanon Catchings, somone needs to emerge from BYU's roster as a closer.
Last year, that player was Jaxson Robinson. Robinson made multiple game-sealing field goals in conference play. This year, nobody has emerged in that role just yet. That will be a critical storyline to follow as BYU starts a stretch of games that, on paper, look very winnable.