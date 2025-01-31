KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball at UCF
On Saturday afternoon, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program hit the road to take on the UCF Knights. A win over UCF would give BYU four consecutive wins in Big 12 play, the longest conference win streak since BYU joined the Big 12. This game should be a shootout. UCF ranks 30th in pace of play on offense and the Cougars have been pushing the tempo during their three-game winning streak.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU at UCF. KenPom gives BYU a 51% chance to win with an expected final score of 80-79.
ESPN BPI is a lot more optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game than KenPom. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 60% chance to beat UCF.
In a potential shootout like this one, the three-point line could determine the winner of this game. BYU has been one of the worst defenses in the country at preventing threes. The Cougars rank 342nd in three-point shots allowed. 46% of the shots BYU allows are threes.
41% of UCF's shots are threes and they make 35% of those threes. For a team that is lethal in fastbreak like UCF, they will will be hard to keep up with if they start hitting from deep.