KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball at Utah
On Saturday night, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program will make the short trip up the I-15 to take on archrival Utah. The game against Utah comes at a critical time on BYU's schedule when the Cougars are looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament picture.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Utah. KenPom gives BYU a 48% chance to beat Utah with a projected final score of 77-76.
BYU ranks 43rd in KenPom and Utah ranks 70th. The home-court advantage makes this game a tossup according to KenPom.
ESPN BPI believes this game is a tossup as well. BPI gives BYU a 48.9% chance to beat Utah.
For BYU to win this game, they will need to limit Utah's open looks from the three-point line. 41% of the points BYU has allowed this season come from the three-point line according to KenPom. That fifth highest percentage nationally.
Utah's leading scorer Gabe Madsen and his brother, Mason Madsen, can get hot from the three-point line.
BYU will also need to create second opportunities on the offensive glass. Generally speaking, rebounding has been a strength for this BYU team. BYU ranks second nationally in offensive rebound percentage allowed and they rank 24th in offensive rebound percentage on offense.
Utah allows an offensive rebound on 29% of misses which ranks 134th nationally, so there will be opportunities for BYU to dominate this game on the glass.