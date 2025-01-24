KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Cincinnati in Critical Conference Matchup
On Tuesday, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program used a dominant second half to beat Colorado. That win was the first road win for BYU this season and it came at an important time. Now the Cougars are 3-4 in conference play and looking to get abck to .500 on Saturday night against Cincinnati. The Bearcats are 2-5 in conference play and coming off a road loss against Texas Tech.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Cincinnati. KenPom gives BYU a 67% chance to win with an expected final score of 70-65.
ESPN BPI is slightly less optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game and get to 4-4 in conference play. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 64% chance to beat Cincinnati.
Winning this game might come down to winning BYU's ability to win its first close game of the season. With the loss to Utah last week, BYU moved to 0-4 in overtime games and games decided by five points or less.
Losing close games has been the headline of BYU's season thus far. When BYU has won, they've won big. Every single win has come by double digits.
BYU needs to learn how to win a close game sooner rather than later. They might have their chance to do just that on Saturday night against Cincinnati.