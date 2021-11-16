Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Oregon

    BYU basketball takes on #12 Oregon on Tuesday night
    Author:

    Last week, the BYU men's basketball team kicked off its season with two wins over Cleveland State and San Diego State. On Tuesday night, the Cougars will look to keep their undefeated season alive when they travel to Portland to take on #12 Oregon. Oregon is also 2-0 with wins over Texas Southern and SMU.

    USATSI_17151917_168390393_lowres

    Ken Pomeroy used his advanced analytics model to predict the outcomes of BYU-Oregon. He expects a close game with Oregon having a slight edge over BYU.

    KenPom gives BYU a 37% chance to win with an expected final score of 72-69.

     KenPom's prediction mirrors the ESPN BPI prediction which gives the Cougars a 35% chance to win on Tuesday night.

    How to watch

    TV: ESPN
    RADIO: BYU Sports Network
    BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
    Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

    Players to watch

    The Cougars are led by fifth-year senior Alex Barcello. Barcello is averaging 20.5 points per game and he is shooting 69% from the field.

    Read More

    BYU Basketball Alex Barcello vs San Diego State

    The Ducks are led by guard Will Richardson. Richardson, a senior out of Georgia, is averaging 19 points per game on 55% shooting. The Ducks were ranked no. 12 in the latest AP poll. 

    Game Information

    BYU (2-0) vs. #12 Oregon (2-0)
    Tuesday, Nov. 16
    Tip off: 8:00 p.m. MST/ 7:00 p.m. PDT
    Portland, Oregon
    Moda Center

    Non-conference wins are critical for BYU's NCAA tournament resume, and the game against Oregon is one of the best opportunities BYU will have this season to bolster its NCAA tournament resume.

