KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Oregon
Last week, the BYU men's basketball team kicked off its season with two wins over Cleveland State and San Diego State. On Tuesday night, the Cougars will look to keep their undefeated season alive when they travel to Portland to take on #12 Oregon. Oregon is also 2-0 with wins over Texas Southern and SMU.
Ken Pomeroy used his advanced analytics model to predict the outcomes of BYU-Oregon. He expects a close game with Oregon having a slight edge over BYU.
KenPom gives BYU a 37% chance to win with an expected final score of 72-69.
KenPom's prediction mirrors the ESPN BPI prediction which gives the Cougars a 35% chance to win on Tuesday night.
How to watch
TV: ESPN
RADIO: BYU Sports Network
BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv
Players to watch
The Cougars are led by fifth-year senior Alex Barcello. Barcello is averaging 20.5 points per game and he is shooting 69% from the field.
The Ducks are led by guard Will Richardson. Richardson, a senior out of Georgia, is averaging 19 points per game on 55% shooting. The Ducks were ranked no. 12 in the latest AP poll.
Game Information
BYU (2-0) vs. #12 Oregon (2-0)
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Tip off: 8:00 p.m. MST/ 7:00 p.m. PDT
Portland, Oregon
Moda Center
Non-conference wins are critical for BYU's NCAA tournament resume, and the game against Oregon is one of the best opportunities BYU will have this season to bolster its NCAA tournament resume.
