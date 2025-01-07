KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Texas Tech
On Tuesday night, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program will look to bounce back after suffering a blowout loss at Houston. The Cougars will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday night in the Marriott Center. BYU's struggles in true road games has made protecting home court extremely important. If BYU wants to be playing in the NCAA Tournament, they must protect home court. That starts on Tuesday night against Texas Tech.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Texas Tech. KenPom gives BYU a 50% chance to beat Texas Tech with an expected final score of 77-76.
KenPom is slightly less optimistic about BYU's chances than ESPN BPI. BPI gives BYU a 54% chance to beat Texas Tech.
The key to this game will be BYU's ability to defend the three-point line. Texas Tech ranks 10th nationally in three-point field goal percentage according to KenPom. In two blowout losses against Houston and Providence, BYU has struggled to defend the three-point line. BYU's opponents are shooting 35% from three this season which ranks 255th nationally.
On defense, Texas Tech's lone weakness is - like BYU - defending the three-point line. This game could come down to a three-point shootout.