KenPom Predicts Must-Win Game for BYU Basketball at Colorado
It's now or never for BYU basketball in the first season under Kevin Young, at least in terms of BYU's March Madness hopes. At 2-4 in conference play, BYU will travel to Boulder to take on Colorado in a must-win game. The Cougars will be looking for their first road win of the season, and the Buffaloes will be looking for their first win in conference play. Colorado is 0-6 in Big 12 play and coming off a loss to Oklahoma State.
Even though Colorado is 0-6, they have been competitive in league games this season. All six of their losses have been by 10 points or less.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU at Colorado. KenPom gives BYU a 56% chance to win with an expected final score of 73-71.
ESPN BPI is much more optimistic about BYU's chances to win its first road game of the season. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 68% chance to beat Colorado.
Winning this game might come down to winning BYU's ability to win its first close game of the season. With the loss to Utah, BYU moved to 0-4 in overtime games and games decided by five points or less.
Losing close games has been the headline of BYU's season thus far. When BYU has won, they've won big. Every single win has come by double digits.
BYU needs to learn how to win a close game sooner rather than later. They might have their chance to do just that on Tuesday night in Colorado.