KenPom Predicts No. 23 BYU Basketball vs Rival Utah
On Tuesday night, BYU basketball won a dramatic game in Ames against Iowa State. The Cyclones had been practically unbeatable this season when healthy: they were 19-1 with a full lineup and their only lose was a two-point loss to No. 1 Auburn. The win marked BYU's best win of the season and the seventh consecutive win in conference play.
The Cougars return home on Saturday night to take on rival Utah. These two teams met back in January and Utah beat BYU in overtime.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Utah. KenPom gives BYU an 86% chance to win with an expected final score of 83-71.
ESPN BPI is similar to KenPom. BPI gives BYU an 83% chance to beat the Utes.
For BYU, the key to this game will be to avoid a hangover from a long and physical game on Tuesday night. Not only does Iowa State play a physical style on defense, but the game went into double overtime. On top of that, BYU was forced to stay an extra day in Iowa due to weather.
If BYU plays even close to the way they have played over the last two weeks, the Cougars will be very hard to beat in this game.
On defense, BYU will need to make adjustments to stop Utah forward Ezra Ausar. Ausar went off for 26 points the first time these two teams met, and he is averaging 19 points per game over his last five games.