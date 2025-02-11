KenPom Predicts Pivotal BYU Basketball Game at West Virginia
On Tuesday night, BYU takes on West Virginia in a critical game for BYU's NCAA Tournament hopes. Going into last week, BYU was on the right side of the bubble as one of the last team's in the projected field. Then, BYU suffered consecutive losses to Arizona and Cincinnati. Going into the matchup against West Virginia, BYU is firmly on the fence.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs West Virginia. KenPom expects a close game. KenPom gives BYU a 37% chance to win with an expected final score of 70-67.
ESPN BPI is more optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game compared to KenPom. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 46% chance to beat the Mountaineers.
The matchup to watch in this game will be the BYU offense against the West Virginia offense. BYU ranks 17th in offensive efficiency according to KenPom, and WVU ranks 17th in defensive efficiency per KenPom.
The Mountaineers defend the three-point line better than just about any team in the country. They rank 8th nationally, allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 29%. If BYU is going to pull off the upset in this game, they will need point guards Egor Demin and Dallin Hall to create off the dribble and get to the rim.
The Cougars and the Mountaineers tip off at 5 PM Mountain Time.