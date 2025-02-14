KenPom Predicts Pivotal Matchup Between BYU Basketball and Kansas State
On Saturday night, BYU basketball hosts Kansas State in a critical game for BYU's NCAA Tournament hopes. Kansas State is one of the hottest teams in the country. The Wildcats have won six consecutive games including wins over West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas, and Arizona. Prior to this six-game winning streak, Kansas State had lost six consecutive games during the first half of conference play.
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Kansas State. KenPom gives BYU a 73% chance to win with an expected final score of 78-71.
ESPN BPI is more optimistic about BYU's chances to win this game compared to KenPom. ESPN BPI gives BYU a 78% chance to beat the Wildcats.
To win this game, the BYU defense will need to slow down a Kansas State offense that has been firing on all cylinders. During their six-game winning streak, Kansas State is averaging 77 points per game.
The Cougars and the Wildcats tip off at 7:00 PM Mountain Time.