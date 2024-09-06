Kevin Young is Turning Utah Prep Into a Major Recruiting Advantage for BYU Basketball
Kevin Young has been tearing it up on the recruiting trail ever since he set foot in Provo. While he wasted no time crossing international borders to find top talent, many of next year's top recruits are right here in our own backyard. Utah Prep Academy, located in Hurricane, Utah, is home to a nationally-ranked basketball team, state-of-the-art academic facilities, and an environment where athletes can excel in both sports and academics.
Young's recruiting pitch is undeniably compelling, combining his NBA experience, NIL backing, and a high-standard environment where players can focus exclusively on developing their game. However, it doesn’t hurt that some of the nation's top future D1 stars are just a short drive away.
One of these stars is AJ Dybantsa, the top 2025 college prospect and a player many see as a potential lottery pick in the 2026 NBA draft. Dybantsa recently scheduled an official visit to BYU for the weekend of October 11-13. Also visiting that weekend is his teammate from Utah Prep, JJ Mandaquit, who is ranked 53rd nationally and 8th among point guards. The existing chemistry between Dybantsa and Mandaquit could be a game-changer for BYU.
Another player Young is pursuing from Utah Prep is Anthony Felesi, a standout 6'5" shooting guard from the 2026 recruiting class. Felesi has made waves in his junior year and has noticed a distinct difference in Young’s recruiting style compared to former BYU coach Mark Pope: “I think it’s more energetic, and more like [Young] wants you. He wants me,” Felesi told MADE hoops. “So he actually comes out and is not beating around the bush. He’s real, like a straight-to-the-point person. And I love that. That’s one of the big differences I noticed—the big shift about it.”
As Kevin Young continues to make his mark in the recruiting world, it’s clear that he brings a fresh and dynamic approach to BYU. With a focus on authenticity, energy, and a strategic eye for talent, Young is positioning BYU as a serious contender for some of the nation's top prospects. The upcoming visits from Utah Prep players like Dybantsa, Mandaquit, and Felesi could be pivotal moments for BYU’s future roster. If Young can secure commitments from these young recruits, he will continue to set the stage for a new era of success in Cougar basketball.