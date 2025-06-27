Local Four-Star Dean Rueckert Schedules BYU Basketball Official Visit
On Thursday, four-star wing Dean Rueckert named five finalists and BYU made the cut alongside Utah, Clemson, Stanford, and Washington. Rueckert, who preps down the road from BYU's campus at Timpview High School, is a top 70 prospect nationally.
Rueckert has also schedule an official visit to BYU, according to Joe Tipton. Rueckert is the second coveted prospect to lock in a BYU official visit over the last week. Austin Goosby will officially visit Kevin Young and BYU basketball in September. He is also scheduled to take official visits to SMU, UCLA, Miami, Texas, Baylor, Duke, and Arizona State.
As of this writing, Ruckert and Goosby appear to be BYU's top targets in the 2026 high school recruiting class.
