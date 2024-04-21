Mark Pope Thanks BYU in Social Media Post
On Sunday morning, former BYU basketball coach Mark Pope thanked BYU for his time in Provo. Pope, who took the Kentucky job 10 days ago, spent five years as BYU's head coach. Below is the full message from Coach Pope.
"One week ago the Pope girls and I came HOME to UK to start the greatest adventure of our lives. It has been a whirlwind of awesomeness—that’s what Kentucky basketball IS! It’s the pinnacle of basketball. And BBN has gone straight next level in redefining southern hospitality! Thank you! We are immersed in the work. We will be relentless. We know the assignment! We will ALL do this together. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude. We are home.
On this sacred Sunday morning I am also filled with immense gratitude for the blessings that have lead us here. BYU will always be an incredibly special place to our family. Soon after we arrived at BYU one mentor told me that “BYU had more to offer me than I had to offer BYU.” Those words proved to be SO true as we felt the BYU experience change our lives for the better. It’s overwhelming to reflect on the countless lifelong friendships that we forged at BYU. We are SO grateful.
I’m a believer. I believe God’s plans for our lives our way bigger than our own. Happy Sunday BBN! Lets go!!"
With Pope's message, that chapter of BYU basketball has officially closed. Pope left the BYU basketball program better than he found it. Now, BYU has a new coach in Kevin Young. Young will look to build off the success that Mark Pope had at BYU.