Marriott Madness and Blue & White Game Announced: Get Your First Look at BYU Basketball in Action
Marriott Madness, BYU’s annual basketball tipoff event, is is set for Thursday, October 3rd, and it’s a chance for Cougar Nation to get hyped for the upcoming season with the men’s and women’s basketball teams. It's usually a student-focused event, but this year it’s open to the general public, which means BYU fans and their families can show up to support men's and women's coaches Kevin Young and Amber Whiting and their squads.
The event kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Marriott Center, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for students and 6 p.m. for the general public. Admission is free and for anyone who can’t attend in person, the event will also air live on BYUtv. You can expect pre-event giveaways, live DJ entertainment, a dunk contest, men vs. women three-point contest, an appearance by the dunk team, performances by the Cougarettes, and more.
Another event to look forward to is the Blue & White Game on Wednesday, October 9th, at 7 p.m. This scrimmage, which will also air on BYUtv, offers another free opportunity to see the team in action before the season officially begins. It’s a great week for Cougar fans to gear up for what promises to be an exciting season of BYU basketball.
What makes this year’s Blue & White game especially noteworthy is that it’s the first chance for fans to see new men’s basketball head coach Kevin Young and his team on the court. With a successful offseason of recruiting and a lot of anticipation surrounding his debut season, it’s an exciting time for Cougar basketball. The women’s team will also be playing, making it a full night of BYU hoops.