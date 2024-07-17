New BYU Point Guard Elijah Crawford Shows Off Athleticism with Windmill Dunk
BYU basketball is bringing in arguably the most talented recruiting class in program history. One of those players, four-star point guard Elijah Crawford, has the potential to make an immediate impact in Provo. On Wednesday, a video of Crawford throwing down a windmill dunk in the BYU practice facility was making the rounds on social media. In the video, Crawford jumped over someone while finishing the dunk.
Perhaps most impressive of all - Crawford is only listed at 6'2 on BYU's roster. To complete a dunk like that at 6'2 requires elite leaping ability. That's the kind of athleticism that Crawford will bring to the BYU rotation.
Speaking of the rotation, BYU's rotation is very crowded right now. While it's never a sure bet for a true freshman to make an immediate impact, we think Crawford has the talent and skillset to do it.
Crawford, a New Hampshire native, is a true point guard that can create his own shot and score at all three levels. During his original recruitment, he picked up competing offers from Georgia, Xavier, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UCF, and Boston College.
Last year, BYU lacked true ball-handlers outside of Dallin Hall. When Hall wasn't on the floor, Jaxson Robinson was the primary ball handler. For Robinson, that was out of his comfort zone against some of the high-pressure defenses in the Big 12. Crawford gives BYU another ball-handler to pair alongside Hall and he is well positioned to be the point guard of the future in Provo.
Crawford's offensive game is well rounded. He has the ability to get to the rim and hit threes off the dribble. He brings a unique skillset that BYU lacked at times last year.