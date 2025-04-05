New BYU Women's Basketball Head Coach Lee Cummard Gets Commitments From Two Critical Players
The Lee Cummard era is off to a great start in Provo. After Cummard was named the new head coach replacing Amber Whiting, Cummard got commitments from two of the most important players in the program.
First, Cummard picked up a commitment from former standout guard Kailey Woolston. Woolston was a star for BYU as a true freshman before leaving to serve her mission. Woolston entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after Whiting was fired. She exited the transfer portal and committed to BYU and Cummard.
As a freshman Woolston averaged 13.3 points per game and shot 46.6% from three. Getting Woolston back from her mission will be a major boost for Cummard and his staff.
After the Woolston news, BYU star and Big 12 freshman of the year Delaney Gibb announced that she will return to BYU next season. Gibb averaged 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Gibb shot 45.3% from the field and 39.5% from three.