Providence Hands BYU Basketball its Second Loss of the Season in Blowout Fashion
The Cougars traveled to Rhode Island to face the Friars in the sixth edition of the Big East Battle, a series of matchups between Big 12 and Big East teams.
BYU had chances to take control of the game, but ended the first half down twelve. A combination of hot shooting by Providence and the Cougars' inability to generate defensive stops led to a 20-point Friar lead late in the second half, and BYU never recovered.
BYU's leading scorer was Dawson Baker with 16 points. Egor Demin and Dallin Hall, typically the Cougars' leaders on offense, went a combined 1-for-16 from the field.
Providence's best player, Bryce Hopkins, returned from injury to make his season debut for the Friars and scored 16 as the second-leading scorer. The Friars shot a red-hot 55% from three, making 12 of their attempts for a new season-high.
Over the last three game stretch we've been left with more questions than answers with this BYU defense. Opposing teams easily get open looks on the perimeter, and BYU guards struggle to defend driving lanes.
Tonight, with defensive struggles and an ice cold offense, Providence took a commanding lead and the Cougars were never able to climb back into the game.
The good news is, the season is young. Adversity can be a good thing for a new team that is building chemistry and resilience, and these kinds of tests will pay dividends in tough games down the late stretches of the season.
Looking ahead, BYU basketball will have a weeklong break before welcoming Fresno State to the Marriott Center on December 11th.