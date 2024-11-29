Rady Children's Invitational Third Place Game Preview: BYU vs NC State
After losing their first game of the Rady Children's Invitational vs. #23 Ole Miss, the Cougars will play NC State on Friday for third place in the tournament. NC State played a competitive game in their first round matchup vs Purdue, only down one at the half, but things got away from the Wolfpack in the second half.
We learned a few things about this BYU team after they faced some adversity for the first time this season vs Ole Miss. On Friday, we'll learn a little more about how resilient this squad is in a potential bounce back game.
So what should you know about the Wolfpack?
NC State has been one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country, averaging 83.2 points per game. There are a couple players who have the ability to take over a game:
- Jayden Taylor (Guard): The team’s leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, Taylor is not just a bucket-getter but also a defensive threat with 2.4 steals per game.
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (Forward): Huntley-Hatfield is physical and currently shooting 61.5% from the field, making him one of the most efficient bigs BYU will face this season.
The Wolfpack share the ball well with 15.6 assists per game. They also shoot the ball efficiently, at 50.5% on the season.
Defensive Intensity
While NC State can put up points, their defense is equally dangerous. They’ve built their identity around creating chaos, and the numbers back it up. They average 17.4 forced turnovers per game and 10 steals per game.
- 17.4 forced turnovers per game
- 10 steals per game
Expect NC State to apply full-court pressure and test BYU’s composure and decision-making early and often.
Key Takeaways
NC State plays a similar brand of basketball to Ole Miss, who gave BYU trouble with their physicality and offensive disruption. The Wolfpack don't shoot the three particularly well, so if the Cougars want to win this game they'll have to take care of the ball and win the defensive battle in the paint.
Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 PM MST, with live coverage on Fox.