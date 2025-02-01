Score Prediction for BYU Basketball at UCF
The BYU Cougars travel to Orlando, Florida to take on the UCF Knights on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars are looking for just their second true road win of the season, and both teams are fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
This game features two high-flying offenses. BYU ranks 15th nationally in offensive efficiency per KenPom, while UCF ranks 44th nationally in offensive efficiency.
UCF likes to push the tempo and score in transition. For BYU, increasing the tempo and running on offense has been one of the key's to their three-game winning streak. It's safe to expect a lot of points in this one.
UCF has had the most difficult strength of schedule in the conference over the last two weeks. The Knights are 1-3 over the last four with losses against Houston, Iowa State, and Kansas. However, they were competitive in two of those three losses.
UCF lost to Houston by just one point. The Knights narrowly lost on the road at Kansas on Tuesday in a game where the whistle wasn't in their favor down the stretch. UCF lost a lead in the closing minutes to lose 91-87.
Meanwhile, BYU is starting to get better and better. The Cougars have won three consecutive games, including an overtime win over Baylor on Tuesday. That win was critical for a BYU team that had struggled in close games this season.
Given the trajectory of both teams going into this game, we give BYU the narrow edge in this one. A few late free throws will seal BYU's win.
BYU 82 | UCF 77