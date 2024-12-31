Score Prediction for BYU Basketball vs Arizona State
On Tuesday afternoon, BYU basketball kicks off conference play with a home game against Arizona State. BYU is expected to get two starters, Egor Demin and Richie Saunders, back in the lineup after both missed games in December due to injury. Below is our score prediction for the game, along with how to watch.
Score Prediction
Both of these teams have proven capable of scoring in bunches. BYU ranks 30th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom, while Arizona State ranks 73rd. Arizona State has been better on the defensive end, ranking 43rd in adjusted defensive efficiency compared to 76th for BYU.
The primary advantage for BYU in this game will be on the offensive glass. The Cougars rank first in the country in offensive rebound percentage allowed and 21st in offensive rebound percentage on offense.
Offensive rebounding has been a weakness for Arizona State this season. The Sun Devils rank 275th in offensive rebound percentage, and 82nd in offensive rebound percentage allowed. The offensive rebounding, combined with BYU's ability to protect possessions and not turnover the basketball compared to Arizona State, will create a lot of extra possession for the Cougars. Ultimately, those extra possessions will be the difference in the game.
BYU 82 | Arizona State 72
How to Watch
Channel: ESPN2
Time: 2:00 PM Mountain Time
Location: Marriott Center