Serbian Forward Mihailo Boskovic Officially Signs With BYU Basketball
BYU basketball officially announced the signing of Serbian forward Mihailo Boskovic on Friday afternoon. Boskovic committed to BYU earlier this month.
In a recent statement, Kevin Young emphasized Boskovic's ability to contribute in a variety of ways: “We’re excited to add to Mihailo our group. He’s a great young man. His versatility on both ends of the floor is a welcomed addition to group with his shooting and athleticism. He can play multiple positions and really knows how to play.”
Boskovic took home the MVP at the FIBA U20 European Championship in 2022 after helping Serbia go 7-0 to win the team title. He brings added size to the roster at 6'10", and is a proficient scorer. He has a really physical style of play, which is exactly what the Cougars need as they face another season against some tough Big 12 teams. Check out these highlights from 2023-2024 and you'll see what I mean:
Boskovic's experience playing for Serbia and several other overseas teams will be a huge addition to BYU's roster, and should allow him to make an immediate impact during his time on the court for the Cougars. He joins Egor Demin as Kevin Young's latest international recruit.
Make sure to tune into the Blue & White team scrimmage on Wednesday, October 9th to get your first look at BYU hoops in action.