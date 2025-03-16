Seth Davis Believes BYU Basketball to 'Has Enough' to Advance to the Elite Eight
BYU basketball is going to the Big Dance. The Cougars are a 6-seed and will face 11-seed VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. When the bracket was revealed, CBS analyst Seth Davis said BYU "has enough" to advance to the Elite Eight.
"If you like points, and you guys know I do, this is the region for you," Davis said. "I actually think BYU has enough to get to the Elite Eight."
Former Villanova head coach Jay Wright said he was going to pick BYU to go deep into the bracket until he saw the matchup with VCU.
"I was going to pick BYU early to go deep. Because they play 10 guys, they are a very mature team, they've got a lot of guards that can score...until I saw the matchup with VCU. Getting by this one is going to be tough cause these are two great teams."
BYU-VCU will feature contrasting styles. Per KenPom, BYU ranks 7th nationally in effective field goal percentage. VCU's defense ranks 1st nationally in effective field goal percentage defense.
One advantage BYU will have is the location. The game will be played in Denver and lots of BYU fans will be able to make the seven-hour drive from Provo to Denver. Additionally, the game will be played at altitude and the Cougars are accustomed to the altitude.